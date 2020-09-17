HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Thursday evening, parents were sent a letter by the Holyoke Public Schools confirming that an individual at Marcella R. Kelly Elementary was diagnosed with or has been tested for COVID-19.
Officials also confirmed they have notified individuals who may have been in close contact with the individual, and who may have also been in contact with the virus.
Holyoke Public Schools have yet to release the identity of the individual and whether they're a staff member or a student. They also said they are working with the Holyoke Board of Health and have closed certain areas of the building to deep clean.
While most students in Holyoke are under a remote learning plan, some select students are participating in in-person learning.
This is a story Western Mass News will continue to follow, and will bring you the latest information as soon as it has become available to the newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.