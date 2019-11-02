HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One woman was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after officials say she injured herself while hiking.
While the details surrounding the incident remain limited at this time, Holyoke Fire officials say that crews were called to Mt. Tom around 3:30 p.m. for a report of an injured hiker.
Officials say that the woman used her cell phone to direct crews to her location
Thankfully, the woman sustained a minor injury.
However, she was unable to walk.
Members of the DCR Rangers and the Action Ambulance helped officials carry the 48-year-old woman about a half mile down steep, rocky, leaf-covered terrain, where she was then taken via ambulance to an area hospital.
No other injuries were reported.
