EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police were alerted to a paraglider in distress after an accident.
The accident occurred on Mountain Road Saturday evening around 4 p.m. and the individual was rescue at 8:36 p.m.
Police requested mutual aid from the Western MA Rescue Task Force, EFD, Holyoke Police Department, and the Mass. State Police.
Officials can not confirm when the road will be reopened, but said it should be soon.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.