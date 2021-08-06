CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Western Mass News obtained COVID-19 vaccination rates for at least one dose in Hampden County and the city of Chicopee.
This comes as Hampden county just hit the highest level of transmission, according to the CDC. We got reaction from residents and asked a state Senator whether the legislature should step up to get rates up.
"I actually thought it would be higher," said Meaghan McGarry, a Chicopee resident.
In the city of Chicopee, nearly 56 percent of residents have at least one dose. In the Black community, it's 43 percent. In the Hispanic community, even lower at 35.5 percent.
Very similar numbers when we look at Hampden county as a whole.
56 percent of residents in the county have at least one dose.
56 percent of those who have gotten at least one shot are white.
41 percent are Black. 36 percent are Hispanic.
We asked McGarry what she thinks can be done to get more people vaccinated.
"The information is out there. Everybody knows about it. Everybody knows ya know this thing going on since what? April, March, or April that everybody's been able to get vaccinated. At this point, other than going door-to-door I don't know," said McGarry.
State Senator Adam Gomez believes the initial vaccine rollouts were not geared towards people of color.
"Black and brown communities usually take the bus or walk to where they're going to. And I know we had a breakdown in our website early on. But I think ya know if we strategically move to make sure these vaccines were available early on within the community, I think that probably the vaccine rate would've been a lot higher," said Gomez.
we asked him directly, should the state mandate vaccines to get the rate up and contain the spread of the delta variant. He said no.
"There's a lot of constituents that feel like we need to stay out of it. We haven't mandated anybody to take the flu vaccine or any other vaccines aside from folks that want to go into school. But I think it's on the parents," said Gomez.
Senator Gomez said it's important for all residents to pay attention to the public health guidance in the communities where they live and work, it can change very quickly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.