SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Clean-up continues and frustrations are building after a water line break forced around 150 to 200 people out of a Springfield apartment complex early yesterday morning.
It's been nearly 36 hours since people were forced from this apartment complex on Girard Avenue and right now, some of them, including Springfield resident Franchaska Nazario, still don't know when they'll be allowed back.
Multiple restoration crews were at Bergen Circle Apartments Monday after a water line broke on the seventh floor Sunday morning, sending water all the way to the first floor which caused major damage.
"Today they’re taking out the tiles on the floor and fixing some walls and going to apartments with damage," Nazario explained.
Shanita Walter’s mom and aunt live in the building.
"It looked crazy. Water damage everywhere," Walter said.
Right now they are being put up at a nearby hotel.
"She got damages to her TV, her couches, her bed, her clothes, her everything. She’s mad," Walter explained.
City Councilor Malo Brown told Western Mass News Sunday's water line break was the final straw in a long list of problems at the building.
"I also know that, from my own experience, that there are rats and roaches and this is a very, very, very...it has issues. You’ll see old women how they spend their days walking around with raid cans, then they have to worry about the rats. They’ve also throughout the months have been shutting off the water and shutting it back on so that right there for me drew a red flag. There are so many things, just upkeep in this place, that draw questions. Just the quality of life is awful," Councilor Brown noted.
"Everything. In my opinion, I think they should close everything off until it’s fixed," Nazario said.
Councilor Brown said he is working with State Rep. Bud Williams to hold a meeting with building management.
They're hoping to do that as early as this upcoming Friday.
