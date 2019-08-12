HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Days after an Amherst man was shot at a McDonald's in Holyoke, the suspect involved has been detained in Philadelphia.
Dennis Guzman, 19, is accused of shooting Andrew Musgrave on Saturday, August 3.
Court employees told Western Mass News on Monday that Guzman has not been arraigned in Holyoke District Court yet.
Officials with the Hampden County District Attorney's office do not know when Guzman's hearing in Philadelphia will happen. The hearing that will determine if and when he is surrendered back to Holyoke authorities.
This is the fourth homicide in Holyoke this year and we still have several more months to go.
Musgrave's obituary says the 31-year-old had a irrepressible exuberance for life. His family is asking in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Cure Violence Global, an organization that seeks to eliminate violence by treating it as a health problem.
As for other violence in Holyoke, four murders in eight months is something that's caught the eye of local officials, but they said the numbers don't tell the whole story.
"I think crime is always a concern for anyone who lives anywhere in the city," said state Rep. Aaron Vega.
Four murders in Holyoke all happened in the last three months.
Vega said most of the violent crimes are isolated, targeted events.
"Unfortunately, it’s usually gang-related and it’s typically drug-related, so it’s not that random violence, which I guess is some sort of some silver lining, but it’s always a concern," Vega added.
The details surrounding the murder of Musgrave are still unclear.
When Western Mass News went to Holyoke District Court, we were told that Guzman had not been arraigned yet and he doesn't have any other records in the system.
In the Aribertic Rodriguez case, suspect Paul Paradzinski claimed to have shot in self-defense.
In the Miguel Maroto case, the suspect, Steve Maitin, was a former cellmate of the victim.
"They don’t understand the ramifications of pulling the trigger. They cannot recall that bullet once it goes out the gun," said Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi.
Cocchi said he's not surprised to hear the ages of the suspects in these cases.
Outside of the Rodriguez case, all the suspects were 25 or younger when they were arrested, but when it comes to crime overall in Holyoke, Cocchi said he's seeing an improvement.
"The number of people coming to the Hampden County Sheriff's Department that are incarcerated from the city of Holyoke is decreasing, which means the number of people we're putting back into the community from Ludlow or from Chicopee is decreasing as well," Cocchi added.
Both Vega and Cocchi said their next step is to focus on encouraging future generations to learn more constructive ways to deal with conflict.
For Vega, he said it's passing supplemental budget money in the legislature.
"A lot of that money was earmarked for safe community initiatives organizations like Roca and others that can go into our communities and get some additional funds,"
For Cocchi, it's a specialized program within Hampden County, focusing on offenders between the ages of 16 and 24.
"We can get the youth on a path of working towards education, working towards a career, and getting them excited about their future," Cocchi noted.
Holyoke Police Lt. Jim Albert explained:
"Our basic policing is always out there in all the wards.
"What we can adjust is some of the tempo and some of the manpower as we gain certain grants and move people from one location to another to temporarily attack a problem. We call those hot spots and when we see trouble in a hotspot, we do our best to focus our efforts against it.
"If we were to see a trend there, if we were to see multiple events at a certain location, then we would evaluate that and see if it met the standard of a hotspot."
Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse said in a statement:
"Violent crime is an unfortunate reality that we continue to confront in Holyoke and neighboring communities, but it is a reality we are working to change every day. Despite a recent string of isolated incidents, overall crime and violent crime are down in the city. I give credit to the excellent work of the Holyoke Police Department, along with the community organizations working on youth outreach and intervention."
Meantime, services for the most recent murder victim, Andrew Musgrave, will be held at the Grace Episcopal Church in Amherst at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 24.
