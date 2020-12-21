LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Ludlow police and fire officials are responding to a box truck accident.
According to Ludlow Police, a box truck crashed into a telephone pole on Center Street.
Officials said wires are down, and power is out in the area. According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency 284 customers are without power.
The cause of the accident is unknown, and the condition of the driver is unknown.
Officials advise drivers to avoid the area of Reservoir Road and Center Street. The intersection is closed and traffic is being detoured. Ludlow Police said there is no estimate for when the road will reopen.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
