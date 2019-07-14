Officials responding to report of a two-car crash with a rollover on I-91 in Whately.

WHATELY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are responding to I-91 North for a report of a two-car crash.
Mass State Police tell us that they received a call, around 11:45 p.m., about a two vehicle crash on the northbound side of I-91 by Exit 24.
The initial report stated that one of the vehicles had rolled over.
We're told that troopers from the Northampton and Shelburne Falls barracks have been called in to investigate.
Whately Fire officials stated that they sent an engine to the scene.
This is the third report of a rollover crash Mass State Police in western Mass have responded to tonight, with two of those rollovers happening on I-391 in Chicopee.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
