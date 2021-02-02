LEICESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials responded to a small plane crash in the area of Moosehill Road in Leicester.
Massachusetts State Police responded to a small plane crash with four occupants.
Brookfield and Leicester Police Departments are responding along with Environmental Police and the FAA.
According to Spencer Fire, three victims were extricated and transported.
State police said there is no further information available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.