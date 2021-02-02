leicester plane crash 2022021

(Spencer Fire Department photo)

LEICESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials responded to a small plane crash in the area of Moosehill Road in Leicester.

Massachusetts State Police responded to a small plane crash with four occupants.

Brookfield and Leicester Police Departments are responding along with Environmental Police and the FAA.

According to Spencer Fire, three victims were extricated and transported.

State police said there is no further information available at this time.

