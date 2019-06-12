WHATELY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Details continue to emerge into an investigation in Franklin County.
On Tuesday, investigators were seen for several hours around a home on State Road in Whately.
Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that on Tuesday, search warrants were executed at locations in Whately, Deerfield, and Greenfield.
Carey added that local police and members of the D.A.'s Anti-Crime Task Force aided the FDA Office of Criminal Investigation, the DEA, and US Postal Inspection Service in serving those warrants.
The U.S. Attorney's office in Kansas tells Western Mass News that the warrants were related to the alleged distribution of controlled substances.
Additional information regarding the investigation was not immediately available.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
