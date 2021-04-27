SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An unsolved mystery in Springfield, a mobile home dumped on the side of a road and left there untouched for months.
If you've driven along Rocus Street in Springfield over the past few months you may have seen that abandoned mobile home and wondered who would do that?
The mobile home is sitting in a lot unclaimed after being dumped on Rocus Street in Springfield last December.
Western Mass News spoke to Nicholas Del Negro, manager of CJ’s Towing. He said the city asked his company to remove the structure last week, and now if the owner isn’t found, CJ’s could have to front the four-figure charge to get rid of it.
“We’re going to have to pay to dispose of it. It’s not a vehicle, there’s no metal really besides the wheels and the frame It’s a costly endeavor,” Del Negro said.
Western Mass News reached out to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, who said security footage showing a Uhaul dumping the mobile home does not reveal any faces or license plates that could help identify who is responsible. This means CJ’s contract with the city requires them to assume control of the situation.
“We do a lot for the city and a lot of towing for the police, and we just did it to not have any issues over one bad egg,” Del Negro said.
But based on the status of the mobile home, a flat tire, broken windows, and graffiti, Del Negro said it probably couldn't have traveled very far.
“I mean, it would raise some red flags if that thing was cruising down the street in the condition it’s in,” Del Negro explained.
For anyone who can help solve the mystery, CJ’s is offering a cash reward.
“We’re offering a $250 reward to anyone who has info on where it could’ve come from or who it could’ve been,” Del Negro said.
Anyone with information about this mobile home situation should contact Springfield Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.