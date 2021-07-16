Officials: sedan driver crashes into China Garden restaurant on Boston Road

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A driver crashed into China Garden Building on Boston Road Friday night, according to Lt. Ryan of the Springfield Fire Department.
The Springfield Fire Department told Western Mass News they are still looking for the driver of the Honda sedan that crashed into the restaurant.
Lt. Ryan told Western Mass News the incident took place just before 8:00 Friday evening. One restaurant patron, who was hit by the car, was injured in the incident and sent to the hospital. Another had a panic attack and was treated on-scene, according to the Springfield Fire Department.
Western Mass News has a crew on-scene and will provide you with the latest information as it becomes available.
(1) comment
does this guy usually drive sideways
