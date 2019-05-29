SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - As we head into the end of May, we’re taking a closer look at crime in Springfield.
This past weekend, a deadly shooting on Parker Street marked the city’s sixth murder this year.
Acting Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood says all six murders have one thing in common: they were all targeted or isolated incidents.
City-wide, police are actually seeing a drop in violent crimes.
"It’s been cleaning up. Looks more clean. There aren’t too many negative people out here. It’s been getting better," Springfield resident Angel Santos tells us.
Angel Santos visits downtown Springfield daily.
He tells Western Mass News that he notices a change in crime and police presence.
"You see it all. You see them on bikes and everything. I think they help. They help, because the criminal sees a police kiosk and they’re not going to want to do anything around them. It helps in a way," continued Santos.
Acting Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood notes a drop in crime not only downtown, but throughout the city.
This past weekend, the city investigated their sixth murder this year.
Police were called to a house party that got out of hand on Parker Street.
29-year-old Zachariah Ramsey was found with a gunshot wound and taken to Baystate Medical Center where he later died.
The six murders recorded so far in 2019 is the same number police investigated from January to May of 2018.
"it’s not an uptick. It’s comparable to last year and the year before, unfortunately. A lot of them are due to the drug problem, gang problems and they’re targeted. Not random acts of violence where people are getting killed," says Acting Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood.
Clapprood says the drop in the city's crime rate is a testament to the entire police department.
"The specialized units, the crime analysis unit telling us where to go and where we should be. The diligence of the officers. We certainly don’t have the number of officers I’d like to have on the street, but the ones I do have, being placed properly and giving me 100% is what’s attributing to the drop," added Acting Commissioner Clapprood.
Clapprood says the new police kiosks downtown, the real time analysis cameras, and expansion of shotspotter activation have also helped decrease crime throughout the city.
As for the Parker Street murder from over the weekend, no one has been arrested, and the investigation is ongoing.
