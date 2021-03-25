BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- There was good news from Governor Baker on Thursday as Massachusetts is finally starting to get more vaccines from the federal government.
The news comes as the state has fully vaccinated more than one million people.
People turned out to the South End Community Center to get vaccinated. It’s one of four clinics being held by the city of Springfield that’s specifically designed for Springfield residents.
Baker announced more doses are coming from the federal government.
Now, the state is beginning a homebound vaccine program where officials said they will give the one dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine to people who cannot travel. Depending on which community a homebound person lives in, they will either get a medical professional from their local board of health or a state partnership to come to their house.
With this good news on the vaccine, however, comes bad news on the case numbers and test positivity rate.
“We're now seeing more positive cases for a different age demographic, people under the age of 30. While these residents are far less likely to be hospitalized, it remains critically important for all residents - and especially young people - to continue to practice prevention strategies and not let down their guard,” Baker noted.
Coming up starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40, we’ll have a closer look at the uptick in the test positivity rate in Massachusetts and how the meaning of that figure has changed now that more people are vaccinated.
