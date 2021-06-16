WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WGGB/WSHM) -- As more people get vaccinated, we are seeing more and more people traveling.
It’s a pretty busy day at Bradley International Airport and employees said they only expect it to get busier. A TSA spokesperson told Western Mass News the airport has seen a steady increase of passengers over the past couple of months, but the volume of travelers isn’t quite yet what it was during pre-pandemic times.
“We're at 70 percent of what we were in 2019 here at Bradley, but at other airports across the country, some are creeping up to 80, 90, even 100 percent volume. Most airports in New England are catching on a little bit slower as far as volume, but they are picking up and we expect that to continue through the summer,” said Dan Velez, spokesperson for TSA New England.
Western Mass News spoke with one passenger who travels for work on a weekly basis and didn’t stop during the peak of the pandemic.
“Of course, things were very slow during COVID. Things have been picking up lately little by little by little. The flights have been more and more crowded, so yes, things are picking up,” said Chris Skinner from Arizona.
Travelers can expect a slight change in TSA procedures to minimize contact. TSA is also asking that people continue to social distance and even if you’re vaccinated, you will want to pack a mask or two since they are still required inside all airports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.