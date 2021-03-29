SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There’s a warning tonight about a new wave of COVID-19 cases in Springfield among the young and unvaccinated.
Springfield city officials said 10 police officers in this category are out with the virus.
Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said she is encouraging her officers to get protected against COVID-19. She confirmed the ten officers who are out did not have the vaccine.
Local health care officials said the average age for a person hospitalized with COVID-19 is going down and that young people are increasingly getting sick enough to require medical attention.
“There is a numerical increase of young people now in these last couple of weeks,” said Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack.
Springfield city health officials said the young and the unvaccinated make up the bulk of this surge.
“We also could be potentially seeing an uptick from St. Patrick’s Day and opening up the Commonwealth as well as the nation,” said Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris.
The Springfield Police Department is down 10 officers due to COVID-19.
“They are young women and men, employees of the Springfield Police Department who chose not to get vaccinated and from what I can tell they caught COVID not from work environment, but rather from the home environment," Clapprood said.
Those under the age of 60 are not yet eligible for the vaccine, but police officers have been able to get the shot since Phase 1 of the state’s rollout plan.
Western Mass News asked Clapprood roughly what percentage of the department is still unvaccinated.
“120 to 130 members of the department actually were positive for COVID, so a lot of them were waiting for the 90 days to get the vaccination and I think I had about a 50 percent participation in the vaccination process for those of us that never had COVID,” Clapprood explained.
In addition, Clapprood said a recruit in the training academy has also tested positive, requiring a retesting of the class and possibly jeopardizing their upcoming graduation ceremony.
She added that she will not penalize those who choose not to get vaccinated.
“I know there’s reasons out there why people don’t want to be vaccinated but we certainly are encouraging it,” Clapprood noted.
While the department has gone back to two-person cars, Clapprood said she is still encouraging mask-wearing .
“We’re still doing all the proper precautions and we will continue to do so,” Clapprood said.
Clapprood told us the 10 employees who are out can be covered for during their shifts as she said the department is currently fighting what she calls successive instances of retaliatory gang violence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.