SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local health officials are hammering home that vaccination is key to stopping the pandemic.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno’s big takeaway from the briefing was that people still need to wear masks and follow protocols. He said he has witnessed more people being lax about pandemic safety and that cases among young people are rising.
Health officials said the pandemic is not over. Mercy Medical Center’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Roose said variants with higher viral loads are spreading more quickly. However, they said there is evidence-based hope that the vaccine is stopping the spread.
“The data trends tell me that vaccination works. Vaccination is really our hope to stave off a third surge of hospitalizations and deaths here in Massachusetts. We are seeing the positive impact of that and because people over the age of 65 have higher vaccination rates, we're seeing infections occurring in younger people,” Roose explained.
Coming up tonight on Western Mass News starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40, a closer look at the variants Roose mentioned, plus the age of vaccine eligibility in the state. which is lagging behind in Massachusetts when compared to others.
