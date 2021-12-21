Police Generic 012220

(photo MGN-online)

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are looking for information after a moose was shot and killed this week in Ludlow.

Mass. Environmental Police said that the moose was "illegally shot and poached" within the Facing Rock Wildlife Management Area in Ludlow on or around the afternoon of Friday, December 17.

They now looking for the public's help as they investigate the incident.

Anyone who might have seen, heard, or found something related to the incident is asked to call Mass. Environmental Police dispatch at (800) 632-8075 or submit information online.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.