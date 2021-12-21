LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are looking for information after a moose was shot and killed this week in Ludlow.
Mass. Environmental Police said that the moose was "illegally shot and poached" within the Facing Rock Wildlife Management Area in Ludlow on or around the afternoon of Friday, December 17.
They now looking for the public's help as they investigate the incident.
Anyone who might have seen, heard, or found something related to the incident is asked to call Mass. Environmental Police dispatch at (800) 632-8075 or submit information online.
