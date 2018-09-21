Summer officially ends on Saturday, but the state's Department of Public Health is warning residents that mosquito season is far from over.
This week, the DPH reported its first positive test of Eastern Equine Encephalitis, or EEE, in a mosquito.
Local health departments are getting the word out to keep vigilant about protection against mosquitos.
"Right now, there's a little chill in the air and I would think there's no mosquitos around, but definitely, the type of mosquitos that carry West Nile Virus are hardy through the first frost," said East Longmeadow Public Health Director Aimee Petroski.
Petroski told Western Mass News that until that first hard frost, residents still need to be vigilant about mosquito protection.
"This year, we are more than double the West Nile Virus positive hits for the state then we were in 2017," Petroski explained.
In fact, the Department of Public Health said that September is the peak of the transmission season.
So far, 572 mosquitos have tested positive for West Nile, with 14 human cases of West Nile. No human cases of EEE have been reported, but one mosquito has tested positive.
East Longmeadow is just one collection site for public health inspectors.
"They're coming in weekly and they're testing traps to see what mosquitos we have in town and what those mosquitos might be carrying," Petroski said.
The town is updating residents daily on Facebook and Twitter about mosquito collection results and protection. They are also offering free repellant wipes with the chemical DEET.
"Residents have certainly come in and grabbed the mosquito wipes. We've also brought them to a lot of the community events that we attend," Petroski noted.
Petroski said keep using repellents and remove standing water from your property where mosquitos like to breed.
"Also, make sure your screens...now that people are turning off their A/C and opening up their windows, make sure any screens that have any tears in them are temporarily repaired with duct tape," Petroski said.
Summer may be over, but Petroski said mosquitos thrive this time of year.
So far, the state has reported no human cases of EEE. While West Nile can infect people of all ages, doctors said that those over the age of 50 are at higher risk.
