SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)—As the snow starts to fall, Local officials are reminding people of some tips to stay safe during this holiday weekend snowfall.
“Most of the divisions of DPW participate in plowing efforts,” said Elizabette Batista, Chicopee PW superintendent.
Local DPW crews are busy preparing their trucks to clear the roads ahead of Monday’s snowfall. Chicopee DPW told us they started salting the roads Sunday afternoon.
Multiple communities announcing parking bans for Monday, including Holyoke, Chicopee, and Springfield.
The rules of each ban vary per town. For Springfield, there’s no parking on the even side of the street from 7:00 Sunday night until 7:00 Monday morning and no parking on the odd side of the street from 9 a,m, until 4 p.m. Monday.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno reminded people to stay safe and warm during this storm. He said in part quote:
“...Check in on your neighbors and loved ones, especially senior citizens to make sure they are safe and warm. Also, keep an eye on your pets and keep them inside and out of the cold.”
He also told Western Mass News:
“The city’s cold weather task force will continue to monitor the situation and will be ready to stand up warming centers, if the need arises if there are power and/or gas pressure outages. The Springfield Police Department will continue to be out patrolling and will help to bring those sleeping outdoors in the cold to a warm, safe place and shelter.”
Sarno reminds people to:
- Check their smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors to make sure they're working properly.
- Keep space heaters away from anything that could catch fire.
- Not to use a gas stove or oven for heat.
- Have your furnaces, chimneys, vents and exhaust pipes cleaned cleared and serviced at least annually.
As the storm is expected to bring some strong wind gusts, local electric companies are also prepared to respond to any power outages. National Grid told Western Mass News that they’ve been closely monitoring the storm and have extra crews on standby. Vice President of New England Electric Operations said “in the event of a power outage, our crews and support teams will be working for as long as needed to restore service as quickly as conditions allow.”
National Grid reminds customers to never touch downed power lines and report them immediately to an emergency response organization.
Stick with Western Mass News for the latest on closures, parking bans and road conditions.
