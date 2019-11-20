BLANDFORD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We have a follow-up now on a story Western Mass News brought you Tuesday night.

The Hampden County District Attorney's office confirmed that human remains found in Blandford over the weekend belong to a missing person from that area.

The family told us last night and now we have confirmation that a skull found in a wooded area is that of Milton Eldredge.

He was reported missing from the area in June 2014.

Eldredge would have turned 64 today.