Officials sound second alarm after being called to fire on Fairfield Ave. in Holyoke.

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews are on scene of a working fire at a multi-story home on Fairfield Avenue.
While the circumstances surrounding the incident remain limited at this time, Capt. Kevin Cavagnac of the Holyoke Fire Department crews were called to a report of a structure fire at a residence at 68 Fairfield Avenue.
When they arrived, officials immediately sounded a second alarm, which requires mutual aid from surrounding towns be brought in.
Firefighters are now working to evacuate everyone that was inside the home.
Our crew on scene reports that the home collapsed around 7:00 p.m.
It is unclear if any injuries were reported.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.