SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New unemployment state data is out for cities and towns across Massachusetts. The City of Springfield checks in with the third-highest jobless rate in all of the states.
The city has more than a quarter of the workforce out of work, and local officials have come forward and said people are having a hard time making ends meet.
"Unfortunately, there’s a lot of people in the City of Springfield that is feeling the financial pinch," said Springfield City Councilor Orlando Ramos.
Roughly 25 percent of the workforce living in Springfield are unemployed, according to new data from the state, this new June rate is up nearly 5 percent from April.
"With retail, and MGM which was shut down for quite some time, restaurants and things like that, these are the sectors that have been badly affected by a coronavirus," said Western New England University Associate Economics Professor Karl Petrick.
Springfield's unemployment rate is the third highest in the state, right behind Lawrence and Revere.
Taking a look now in western Mass, Chicopee has a 20 percent unemployment rate, East Longmeadow has roughly 15 percent of residents out-of-work, and Agawam is near 16 percent.
"It’s essential for the U.S. government to keep that in mind when we’re talking about expenditures, and how we’re going to spend taxpayer money, and how we’re going to accommodate some of the needs that our residents have," Petrick noted.
But over in Springfield, Ramos told Western Mass News the pandemic has hit the city hard.
"Businesses are seeing a struggle, and we try to do whatever we can to make up for some of those losses for businesses," Petrick said.
He told us he understands the difficulties many families are going through first hand.
"I lost my job because of COVID-19. I was laid off, and the extra $600 helps, but it doesn’t pay for healthcare, and benefits that come with having full-time employment," Petrick explained.
Ramos said the high unemployment rate in the city shows that the workforce needs to be restored.
"I’ve never taken a sick day in my life. I’m not used to not being at work, and I’m sure that there are many people, like me, we’re just not used to being out of work for so long," Petrick noted.
To track both the employment and unemployment rates in your city or town, you can click here.
