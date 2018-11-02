SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have released new details into a deadly collision between a pedestrian and car in Springfield.
James Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden County District Attorney's office, told Western Mass News that a 27 year old Springfield man died after being hit by a vehicle Thursday night.
That crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. yesterday near West and Plainfield Streets in Springfield.
Leydon noted that the driver remained at the scene and has been cooperating.
No charges have been filed.
The incident remains under investigation by Springfield Police and members of the D.A.'s motor vehicle homicide unit.
