SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield School Superintendent Daniel Warwick has announced good news on student attendance.
Warwick said at a briefing today that the 10 extra days that were provided upfront to the district for planning were beneficial in making sure all families were informed of their operations.
He added that, so far, for the first month back to school, attendance is on the right track.
“We looked at our attendance for the month of September and we averaged over 92 percent average daily attendance, so things are going in the right direction. I credit the teams at every school for their outreach to families for that success,” Warwick explained.
Springfield pre-schoolers returned to school last week. Warwick said thanks to the mayor’s support and a grant received, each student will be receiving an iPad. Families will be contacted within the next week.
