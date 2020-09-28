SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The coronavirus pandemic is on the rise in the United States and in Springfield.
That’s the message that came out of City Hall Monday morning at the Mayor Domenic Sarno’s COVID-19 briefing.
Springfield’s COVID-19 cases are going up, health officials said, by more than double within a week.
The city’s Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris said the source of the uptick comes mainly from social gatherings in residential neighborhoods.
She said it is not due to population density as several of the most dense parts of the city do not have substantial upticks.
Baystate Medical Center also reported their positive test rate has gone up.
While no western Massachusetts communities are in the red on the state’s high risk map, Springfield has left the low risk designation.
“We've had a bit of an uptick. We are no longer on the map green, we are now yellow…These are confirmed COVID-19 cases: Friday, we had 10, Saturday 24, Sunday 34, a weekend total of 68,” Sarno explained.
Officials said the death rate has remained the same in the city, not increased
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.