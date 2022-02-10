WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The statewide public school mask mandate ending on February 28. Now, local districts in western Massachusetts are meeting to discuss what is the best option for their town or city to keep requiring masks in school or not.
Ever since news broke on Wednesday, we have been in constant communication with superintendents in our area and most told us they are meeting with their local public health departments before deciding if masks will remain or not.
School leaders across Massachusetts are faced with a big decision - masks or no masks in school buildings - after Governor Charlie Baker and the Mass. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education announced yesterday that statewide public school mask mandate will end on February 28.
We checked in with school districts in western Massachusetts. Northampton is the only one at this time that will not lift the mandate because there is a city-wide mask order in place.
Here is a list of schools that have not decided yet. All told us they are discussing the decision with their local public health officials.
- Holyoke Public Schools
- Holyoke Community Charter School
- Chicopee Public Schools
- Springfield Public Schools
- Hampden-Wilbraham Regional Schools
- Westfield Public Schools
Westfield Public School Superintendent Stefan Czaporowski told us he immediately reached out to the city’s Department of Public Health for their input following DESE’s announcement.
“They are in support of making the masking not a mandate. It would be voluntary,” Czaporowski said.
Czaporowski noted that he has received numerous emails from parents on both sides and said the school committee will meet to discuss the topic.
“We are looking to set a school committee meeting. It's probably going to be February 17, but it could be February 24, where we will have a discussion and public participation and then a vote will be taken,” Czaporowski explained.
Meanwhile, Czaporowski confirmed to Western Mass News that city public health officials lifted the citywide indoor mask mandate Wednesday night.
“…Which is what they are recommending we do in the schools as well,” Czaporowski said.
This prompted us to ask Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno if the mask mandate could be lifted before March 1 in the city. He said it could end if cases continue trending downward.
“Possibly as early as February 28, that's on the citywide. Pertaining to the school, I know school officials will be meeting with Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris to review if any changes or any modifications are going to be done,” Sarno added.
However, some schools are already ahead of that end of the month date. In Longmeadow, the school committee approved masking to be optional at the high school starting Thursday as 80-percent of students and staff within the school are fully vaccinated.
“I think these kids have suffered long enough,” said Katie Hasting of Longmeadow.
Hastings has been a longtime advocate for the mandate to be lifted within classrooms. She was overjoyed Thursday morning to drop off her tenth grader without a face covering.
“I could not have smiled bigger than this morning after I dropped her off. It was the first day I drove away not wanting to cry,” Hastings added.
However, her sixth and fourth grade daughters have to wait a bit longer until March 3 when masks will be optional for all students and staff in grades K-12.
“I just told them to hang in there, they have a week left of school before vacation, and then it’s over too,” Hastings noted.
It's important to note that masks are still required when social distancing is not possible and on school buses because it is a federal order.
