LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The National Weather Service has officially declared that severe weather that recently went through in Longmeadow was a microburst.
The storm rolled through western Massachusetts a week and a half ago and caused severe damage to areas of Longmeadow.
Winds reached between 60 and 70 miles per hour and caused more than 60 trees to come down on people's homes, cars, and power lines.
Longmeadow town officials estimated the cleanup costs to be between $500,000 to $1 million.
Western Mass News will have more on this story starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40.
