WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials are asking residents to remain cautious after three yaks were spotted at the Bear Hole Dam Wednesday night.
Officials with the West Springfield Environmental Committee stated that, around 8:05 p.m., one person spotted a trio of yaks and began to approach them.
The individual got within approximately six feet of the yaks, when, suddenly, one put its head down, snorted and then charged at them.
The other two yaks eventually joined in and chased at least one person back towards the yellow trail in the vicinity of the glen by an unspecified local restaurant.
Police were alerted of the situation and immediately went to investigate.
Officials were able to determine that the yaks were run-aways from Westfield, and that their owner had been searching for them.
West Springfield Police stated that West Springfield Animal Control was notified as well.
Officials are asking those that plan on going to Bear Hole tomorrow to remain vigilant and to not approach any yak(s) they come across.
It is unclear if anyone was injured during the incident.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
