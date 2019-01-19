SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Earlier Saturday afternoon, a teenager fell through the ice at Forest Park.
This all happened at about 3:00 at Porter Lake in Forest Park, which is right by the duck ponds.
Springfield Fire Department officials tell Western Mass News that one of their engines was riding around the park to train a new firefighter when they saw the 16-year-old fall through the ice.
Upon arrival, the teen had already gotten out on his own.
At this time, we don't know whether or not he received medical attention.
The ice needs to be at least four inches thick before getting on.
If you do fall in, there are some things you should do:
1. Do not remove your Winter clothing since it will keep you warm and help you float.
2. Head the direction you came from, since the ice you previously walked on is safest.
3. Place your hands and arms on an unbroken surface and kick your legs.
Of course, once you're out, find shelter as soon as possible.
