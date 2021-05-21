SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A family of falcons got some visitors on Friday as part of MassWildlife's annual banding of the peregrine falcons.
Three baby falcons - one male, two females – are approximately three weeks old. Mom was not happy and tried to protect her babies.
"We've been banding chicks at this particular site since 1989,” said David Paulson, senior endangered species biologist for the Mass. Division of Fishery and Wildlife.
Paulson told Western Mass News that the process causes no pain to the birds when they are captured. The bands are aluminum and lightweight.
“We keep in mind their health first, our health second…It’s a quick process. The parents don't know any better. They're protective and they’re territorial and that's a good sign of parenting,” Paulson added.
The mother bird has a band from another state. It allows MassWildlife to learn about her.
"That's the beauty of these bands. We can look up, report the number on her, and find out when she was born and where she was banded…It could be Connecticut, New York, New Jersey would be my guess. We'll find out, it could be as far north as Vermont,” Paulson explained.
Paulson said mama bird won't abandon her babies now that they've been touched. The family of falcons won't miss a beat.
