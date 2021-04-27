MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews from eight towns were called in to put out a three-alarm fire in Monson Tuesday night.
According to officials, firefighters were called to a house on Hovey Road just before 9 p.m. for reports of a fire that started from a grill on a deck.
The Palmer Fire Department, Bondsville Fire Department, Ludlow Fire Department, and Wilbraham Fire Departments were just some of the additional departments that assisted in putting out the flames.
Officials say there are no fire hydrants on the narrow road which made containing it difficult.
"We had to go to a pond about a mile away," said Monson Fire Chief Brian Harris.
No one was injured in the blaze.
Hovey Road was temporarily closed but has since reopened.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
