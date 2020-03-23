CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The city of Chicopee has its first two confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
Chicopee leaders made the announcement late this afternoon at city hall.
They said the two residents are recovering at home after it was confirmed they have the virus.
City leaders are stressing that they are always available for the public.
"With each case confirmed, we are identifying potential contacts and their risk of exposure and recommend appropriate public health and medical measures," said Chicopee Mayor John Vieau.
Chicopee officials stressed the importance of trying to flatten the curve with COVID-19 cases.
They noted that residents should continue to follow the governor's orders, as well as practice social distancing.
