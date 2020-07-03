MONTAGUE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials are investigating after reports of two people stabbed at 51 Randall Road.
The Northwestern District Attorney's Office's Communications Director, Mary Carey, told Western Mass News the incident occurred before 6 p.m. on Friday.
Carey also said the public is not believed to be at risk, but there is an ongoing investigation.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
