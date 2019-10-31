AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - New details are emerging about an incident that occurred at UMass Amherst on Wednesday night.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Stadium Drive, near McGuirk Alumni Stadium, last night.
A UMass spokesperson told Western Mass News that UMass Police reported that an unattended death of an adult male occurred near the stadium.
"There is no ongoing public safety concern," the university's statement read.
Members of the UMass Police Department, Amherst Fire, Hadley Fire, Mass. State Police and area hazmat units all responded.
A portion of Stadium Drive was blocked to traffic while crews remained on-scene. It has since reopened.
The investigation remains ongoing by Mass. State Police.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.