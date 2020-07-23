SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Thursday, unemployment claims in the U.S. rose for the first time in months this is as Senate Republicans are expected to unveil a new relief package, as some benefits from the cares act are in their final days.
A local expert told Western Mass News that the uptick comes at the worst possible timing for families across the country and here in western Mass.
"It’s the first time since March 28 that that number has gone up," said Western New England University Associate Economics Professor Karl Petrick.
Another 1.4 million people across the U.S. filed for unemployment benefits last week, ending the past three months of slow declines during the pandemic.
Petrick told Western Mass News that a year ago this exact week, 200,000 people nationwide filed for unemployment benefits. That number spiking due to the coronavirus.
"We’ve also had 18 weeks in a row, more than 1 million people have signed on for unemployment benefits," Petrick explained.
The new uptick comes as the extra $600 in weekly jobless benefits from the CARES Act is just days away from expiring, leaving many families to scramble.
"They’ll start pulling back there, spending as much as they can and get ready for that," he said. "That, of course, puts downward pressure on spending for the economy, which makes it more likely that people are being laid off or seeing reduced hours."
Petrick said this is the worst time for unemployment numbers to rise, and with Senate Republicans expected to unveil a $1 trillion relief package on Thursday, including more money for schools, states, and COVID-19 testing, some fear the proposal wouldn't include enough benefits for unemployed Americans.
"Maybe the benefits will continue at a reduced rate, maybe $200 a week instead of the $600," he said. "When does that legislation get past how long it takes for the money to get in [the] people's pockets."
Coming up later on Western Mass News at 6 p.m. on ABC40, expect reports on new unemployment data from the state in towns right here in western Mass. and how local officials are responding.
