LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Lately, the water has been packed with boaters who have enjoyed the last bit of summer this Labor Day weekend. To make sure people are staying safe, the Connecticut River Task Force has increased their presence on the water and have urged boaters to take safety precautions.
With more boaters having enjoyed the weather out on the water this past weekend, the task force is reminding people to keep COVID-19 restrictions in mind.
The vice commodore of the Pioneer Valley Yacht Club in Longmeadow, Mary Breeding, said social distancing and mask-wearing is being enforced. Breeding told Western Mass News this boating season has attracted new members looking for some fun in the sun while staying close to home.
"It’s been very active, we’ve been full for quite a while now, for a couple of reasons," she said. "People want to be able to use their boats. We do have a boat launch, [and] so we have several new members join because they purchased boats and were looking for a safe place to launch them."
The task force makes up law enforcement members from Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton, South Hadley, and Chicopee along with the Massachusetts Environmental Police and the Coast Guard.
These officials are urging people following COVID-19 restrictions to prioritize water safety by wearing life vests and following speed limits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.