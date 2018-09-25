There are renewed safety concerns following those massive gas explosions in the Merrimack Valley and that recent gas leak we just told you about that is still affecting residents in a Springfield apartment complex.
There's concern now about how residents are cooking, namely using hot plates.
Until gas is turned back on in the Merrimack Valley, and for residents in The Maples Apartments in Springfield, hot plates are not only being used, but for some, distributed for free.
However, they come with a warning.
Seven thousand hot plates are being distributed to those affected by the Merrimack Valley explosions as a temporary relief measure.
Governor Charlie Baker making the offer, so he said residents can have a hot meal at home.
Now, comes word that a cooking fire involving one of those hot plates in Andover Monday night is being blamed on unattended use.
"If they're used appropriately, they're not a safely hazard," said Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi.
Calvi told Western Mass News that hot plates are not anything like a stove.
"Completely different, there's only once size burner on a hot plate, so you have to make sure you're using the right size pan. If you're using too small a pan and you are frying something, you're going to get a lot more oil splashing onto the heating element which can cause a fire," Calvi explained.
Residents at Springfield's Maples Apartments have been without gas to use their stoves for weeks, as crews work to find a source of possible gas leaks.
Management told Western Mass News that anyone who buys a hot plate will be reimbursed.
Calvi said that while they are safe if used properly, hot plates have a learning curve.
"The element also stays hotter for a longer period of time, so you have to make sure that there's nothing around the hot plate when you're done cooking or that something can get knocked into the hot plate and cause a fire," Calvi said.
In the case of a hot plate or cooktop fire, "If you have a fire in a frying pan, if you can throw a lid on it to try and snuff the flames, do that. Do not throw water on it," Calvi noted.
Calvi added to get out immediately and call 911.
