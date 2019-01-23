WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With the rain on the way, many public works departments are asking you to clear storm drains near your home.
They said that with all the snow and ice, it could lead to flooding if not cleared.
There are piles of snow and ice all over western Massachusetts and come Thursday, it should all melt with the heavy rain expected, which could lead to some flooding on city streets.
Snow and ice has clogged clogged sidewalks, streets, and storm drains.
"It's important to keep those structures clean," said Francis Cain with Westfield DPW.
With rain in the forecast beginning Wednesday, many public works crews are asking people to clear the snow from storm drains near their homes and businesses.
"Obviously, it's like the drain in your house and if it's got stuff across the top of it, it's not going to drain. That water is going to pool and create problems for traffic and people walking and backs up into properties and what not so just important to keep it cleaned," Cain explained.
Cain told Western Mass News that if you can't do it yourself, you can call the Westfield DPW. They'd be happy to help.
"Give the DPW a call. We'd be more than happy to come down and assist in that effort," Cain noted.
Over at Rocky's, staff told us to prevent any flooding around your home, you can buy a Flex-a-spout to put on the end of your gutters and now is the time to get it.
"It just diverts the water somewhere else and you can put it on your driveway, divert it from your driveway versus letting it soak into your yard. This one is flexible. You can pull it out and bend it and it stays bent in the direction you want it to," said John Renaud with Rocky's Ace Hardware.
Crews also want you to be safe while removing any snow and ice from your property.
Many DPWs said that they are working hard to go around and clear as many drains as they can, but they're really asking for your help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.