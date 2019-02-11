AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There's a warning tonight from Amherst authorities about going on ponds, even if they look frozen.
It comes after a young boy fell through Puffers Pond on Sunday.
At Puffers Pond in Amherst, fisherman are normally out, but yesterday, a young boy fell through the ice, sparking safety concerns.
Thick chunks of ice and streams of water can be a dangerous mix for people who spend time on ponds and lakes in western Massachusetts during the winter.
"As far as ice safety in the winter, my initial response it that we can't tell anyone the ice is safe. You never know," said Amherst Asst. Fire Chief Lindsay Stromgren.
Stromgren warns you can never tell how safe the ice is just by looking at the surface.
"What they don't realize that under the water on a pond or a lake. There could be currents and where as one part of the lake like Puffers Pond may have a safe area, you don't have to walk to far before the ice is thinner," Stromgren added.
It was at Puffers Pond on Sunday that an 11 year old boy fell through the ice while trying walk across.
Luckily, nearby fisherman were able to jump in and get him out.
"He was evaluated by our paramedics, taken to the hospital as a precaution for possible hypothermia, but was released that afternoon," Stromgren noted.
Stromgren said that parents should talk to there kids about ice safety.
"I would definitely advise parents to teach your children to never go out on the ice alone without an adult and even the adults should be very cautions about what the conditions are," Stromgren said.
People who live in the area are very well aware that the ice is dangerous,
"I think most people have some sense of awareness of pond safety. Personally, I'd never walk across this water," said Nancy Sardeson.
Stromgren said that they never recommend anyone to walk out onto the ice.
