(WGGB/WSHM) -- On Friday, the Longmeadow and East Longmeadow Fire Departments braved the cold to conduct their annual ice rescue training.
It comes on a week that the two departments had a close call on the ice and not only are they making sure they are ready for a worst case scenario, but they're reminding the public that ice this season is extremely dangerous.
Sisters Kathy Lanouette and Patti Tarnausikas were on their Friday morning walk, when they came across the Longmeadow and East Longmeadow Fire Departments doing their annual ice rescue training.
"Picked her up came down and was like 'Oh wow! They are going to have training!' We said 'We got to check it out,'" Lanouette said.
Both the departments were happy to let them watch, and hopefully learn.
"We talked to one of the captains. He was very informative on the process that it takes to do a rescue," Lanouette added.
Longmeadow Fire Chief John Dearborn added, "It makes me feel good that people understand what were doing and why were doing it."
Dearborn told Western Mass News that with fluctuating temperatures this winter, ice on ponds across western Massachusetts is not safe.
"We've been posting almost weekly, sending stuff to school systems, just getting the message out to stay off the ponds," Dearborn added.
Not only are they reminding people the ice isn't safe for feet, but they are making sure their crews are ready to respond.
Just this week, their crews responded to a close call in East Longmeadow.
"We did send an ambulance over to that. Two men were ice skating and the ice wasn't safe, so they fell through. They were able to get out on their own, which was very fortunate, but they were very cold and shaken up and the ambulance had to attend to them," Dearborn explained.
If you find yourself in a similar situation, he wants to remind the public to reach for your phone and call 911.
"What we see a lot is that people won't call 911 and they try to recue the person, then they become the victim," Dearborn said.
Dearborn noted that after you call work to safely secure the person from the shore and they will be there in minutes.
"We don't want to do a rescue, but if we have to, we will be prepared to do it," Dearborn explained.
Tarnausikas said, "So stay off the ice kids!"
