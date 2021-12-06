SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the city of Springfield and across the Commonwealth.
This increase came after the new omicron variant was reported out of Middlesex County this weekend. With cases on the rise, local leaders called on more people to roll up their sleeves for a shot.
“No excuses anymore, mask or no mask, it’s quite simple. Get the shot and get your booster,” Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno told Western Mass News.
Massachusetts reported more than 11,000 cases on Monday, up from more than 5,000 reported on Friday.
In the city of Springfield, the trends are similar. Cases more than tripled over the last month with over 800 cases reported in the city as of last week, including a bump in cases reported after Thanksgiving when testing sites were closed.
“The high majority of people that’ve been hospitalized unfortunately are the ones that have not gotten their shots,” said Mayor Sarno.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno told Western Mass News that with the new omicron variant now reported in the state, it is important to stay vigilant about COVID-19 protocols.
“We have done a tremendous amount of outreach,” said Mayor Sarno. “Our vaccination rate has picked up. We need to get better though.”
He told us that city residents in their 20s have a lower vaccine rate and that rates have been improving in other harder to reach populations.
Of the cases reported in the city, more than half were in those 30 and under. Mayor Sarno said that with the holidays getting closer, it is important for everyone to roll up their sleeves for a shot.
“For the good of yourself, for the good of your friends, family, and surroundings, please get the vax,” said Mayor Sarno.
Local health experts recommend that people get tested before they see family and friends this holiday season.
