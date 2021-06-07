AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A concerned viewer and animal lover called our newsroom Monday morning after seeing a disturbing social media post showing a dogs paws blistered and bleeding after a walk out in the heat. Western Mass News is getting answers on how to prevent that from happening to your pet and keeping your furry friends safe during the summer months.
Humans aren’t the only ones trying to beat the heat in western Massachusetts. On Monday, temperatures exceeded 90 degrees for the third day in a row, prompting our first official heat wave of the season. Karenna Stern, a local dog walker, told Western Mass News that these conditions make her job difficult.
“It’s hard because you have to be able to adjust the walks and you can’t go as long as you usually do and you really have to be in tune with the dogs signs,” Stern added.
Even active dogs get tired faster, something Stern combats by walking early in the morning, or late at night.
Dr. Robert Sidorsky, owner of Mobile Vet of Western Massachusetts, shared the following warning signs to look out for.
“The way they are able to cool themselves down is by panting. Dogs don’t sweat, so if you see a dog that appears to be panting a lot, maybe disoriented, you look at their gums, they’re dry or red, you might have a serious problem,” Sidorsky explained.
Heat stroke can lead to life threatening conditions quickly for your pup and certain breeds such as pugs, bulldogs, boxers, and smaller breeds are more susceptible to heat-related stress. Make sure they’re drinking, plenty of water, are on brief walks, and stick to grassy areas and shade.
A good test for asphalt is to firmly place your hand on it for seven seconds. If it’s too hot for you, it’s too hot for your dog’s paws, but it’s not just outdoor conditions that can be deadly.
“Dogs left in cars are a lot of the times the primary cause,” Sidorsky added.
With temperatures like these, in as little as 10 minutes, the interior of your car can reach 115 degrees. If you do happen to find your dog in distress, call for help immediately.
“Cooling the dog down is important, but you want to do it gradually. You don’t want to do it like a shock treatment,” Sidorsky noted.
