SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials are now adding regional vaccination sites to the state’s COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration system.
The website currently only books appointments in mass vaccination sites. This came while the governor urged people currently eligible for a shot to act fast.
Viewers continue to reach out to our vaccine authority hotline many seniors told us they have yet to secure an appointment, while in just over a week those appointment slots will be even harder to get when those 18 and up get the green light.
Governor Charlie Baker tightened the timeline for those currently eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine urging people to register before everyone else 18 and older gets the green light on April 19.
“If you are over the age of 65, if you are over the age of 55, I think it would be great if you sign up, pre-register, get an appointment, and get vaccinated now that it's your turn,” Baker said.
That's something that seems to be easier said than done.
"My son and myself are both over 55, and I've called everywhere to find out where we can get a vaccine," 78-year-old Ware resident Constance Tweedie said.
Tweedie called the Western Mass News Vaccine Authority hotline, frustrated that she and her 58-year-old son have yet to secure a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.
A problem for many around western Mass. that State Representative Carlos Gonzalez said he’s been trying to change.
“A challenge that many individuals have is registering to get the vaccine through the digital content many folks have challenges with Wi-Fi and the computer as well as transportation that’s another big issue,” Gonzalez explained.
Gonzalez said while many are in a race to land a dose there are others who haven't even gotten in the running. That's why he’s a part of an outreach effort to provide support to those looking for a shot.
“We’ve been going to our senior housing complexes' high-density neighborhoods,” Gonzalez said.
Meanwhile, Baker has preached patience as many locally wonder when more vaccination sites will open.
“There are a lot of things we could do if the supply is available,” Baker said.
Western Mass News reached out to West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt for an update on that town's planned vaccination site at the Big E Fairgrounds. He said they're still awaiting dosage information from the state.
