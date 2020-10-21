SALEM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With Halloween just ten days away, state and local officials in Salem are encouraging potential visitors to stay away from the city in what is typically their busiest time of year.
This all due to the coronavirus pandemic and officials are calling on people to avoid large gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"A typical Halloween weekend in Salem is not manageable,” said Gov. Charlie Baker.
Baker said 50,000 to 60,000 people normally gather in downtown Salem each day on the final two weekends of October.
Back in August, Salem officials announced Halloween plans were off for this year and they have taken steps to try and keep things quiet.
They said there will be no street performers, beer gardens, or fireworks.
"We long ago ended paid marketing to advertise Haunted Happenings. In fact, we are now using paid dollars advertise and discourage visitors from coming to Salem,” said Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll.
However, despite those efforts, Driscoll told Western Mass News that October remains busy in the city.
"We have less people that we typically see in the Haunted Happening Halloween season, but we have more than we feel comfortable having in a historic downtown,” Driscoll added.
Until now, Driscoll said mask compliance is strong in the city and locals are working to keep each other safe, but she said that doesn't guarantee an outcome.
To help get through October, there are new measures that will go into effect for these last two weekends.
- Fines for illegal behavior will be tripled.
- City and private parking garages will close at noon.
- Vehicles will be ticketed and towed for illegal on-street parking.
- The MBTA trains will not stop in Salem.
"Normally, we are imploring the MBTA for more trains in October. I think this is a complete opposite approach to try and limit visitors coming up,” Baker added.
Baker said the state is doing everything it can to support the city of Salem's Halloween shutdown.
"This includes Halloween themed materials that are customized for Salem, but the message remains the same: wear a face covering, avoid gatherings, and maintain distance,” Baker said.
Driscoll said she is counting on local businesses to also help keep numbers down. Officials are asking for businesses to be closed by 8 p.m. each night to prevent long lines and gatherings.
