SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The extreme cold weather coming has animal control officers and shelters reminding people about leaving pets in the cold.
At the Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center in Springfield, they actually go out and look for dogs left outside and you could face fines or charges if a dog or pet is left in the cold for a certain amount of time.
Steve Nichols is paying close attention to the forecast, especially when it's really, really cold out. He said it's dangerous for his two dogs to be out in the frigid air - even for a short period of time.
"The only time they go out is with me or my wife. It’s too cold. Don't need their paws frostbitten," Nichols noted.
Officials with TJO told Western Mass News that they are always prepared for when the temperatures dip to dangerous levels, but other people are not.
"Keep your pets indoors. Even pets that are bred for cold weather, huskies, Akitas, they should not be left outside when the temperatures are left to this cold. We have to be aware of all of types of dogs, arthritic dogs, elderly dogs. Dogs that are thin or short-coated dogs. They are not going to tolerate the cold," said Lori Swanon with TJO.
TJO said that in temperatures like this, they physically go out and check for pets left outside.
"Our ACOs are busy during this weather. We do a lot of wellness checks. We do get a lot of concerned citizens that will call to report if they are worried about a dog that's been left out too long," Swanon explained.
Springfield Police told us that if officers receive a call, they will go and check it out and if they see an animal during their patrols, they will stop, but there are no proactive patrols like the department does with the homeless population.
Swanon said that cats specifically like to hide out in warm places, like under the hood of your car, so she said before you go out, give your hood a little bang and see if it's in there. She added that in some cases, there can be fines if you leave your pet out in the cold.
"If we have proof or evidence of something like that, then there can be fines. Most importantly, especially for us, even more so than the fines is that pets are safe," Swanon said.
If you see a pet roaming the streets, you can always give TJO a call and also call police. Someone will come and check it out and bring the pet to the appropriate place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.