SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The post-Thanksgiving surge of COVID-19 cases is starting to hit the nation and here in the Baystate. Local officials are speaking out and urging people to help stop the spread.
Hampden County is now the second-highest positivity rate in all of Massachusetts, and Springfield officials had strong words for city residents.
“What will it take? Will it take someone to die in your own family?” Springfield’s Commissioner of Health and Human Services Helen Caulton-Harris asked.
Just as health experts feared, cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in Massachusetts after the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
“They took off like a rocket. Thanksgiving, the ultimate informal gathering among people who are informal with each other, but who don't necessarily live with each other, here and other places, has been exactly the kind of event that people said it would be,” Governor Charlie Baker said.
The positivity rate is up dramatically in Hampden County, making the area a hot spot for COVID-19.
“It's the second-highest rate in the whole state of Massachusetts. It's only slightly behind the north shore Essex County,” Baystate Health CEO and President Dr. Mark Keroack said.
In the city of Springfield, cases are up over 40 percent. Caulton-Harris had strong words for city residents.
“Is it not enough to know what the deaths are, is it not enough to know the data that I show you every week, is that not enough? What will it take in order for individuals to wear face coverings, to wash their hands, to watch their distancing?” Caulton-Harris asked.
Dr. Keroack said the virus is not slowing down, and people need to start stepping up.
“Everyone has a role to play to up our game and to slow the spread. We need to limit what we're doing and where we're going in western Massachusetts, recommit to basic protections and keep it up for about three months,” Keroack said.
Keroack said people should be limiting time with people outside of their households and wearing masks around anyone they don't live with.
