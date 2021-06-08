SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is getting answers on water safety following a series of drownings in the eastern part of the state. We are taking a closer look at some of the dangerous water locations in our region.
Over the last week or so, there have been five drownings throughout the eastern part of the state and as people seek relief from the heat, we are checking in with first responders about what you need to know before you jump in.
Four days of heat can drive people to seek relief wherever they can, but after a series of drownings in the state, including the death of a Worcester police officer who tried to save another drowning victim, local first responders are speaking out on the safest places to stay cool.
“City owned pools, where supervision is offered by lifeguards,” said Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte.
Piemonte told Western Mass News it is illegal to trespass on private property to access a body of water.
“They shouldn't swim on private property. They shouldn't access the Connecticut River, the Westfield River, the Chicopee River, Indian Leap specifically. We’ve had several drownings in the past up there,” Piemonte explained.
At Indian Leap, there are signs posted telling people that swimming is not allowed.
Another location where people have experienced unsafe water is a section of the Westfield River along private property in West Springfield. We reached out to West Springfield Police who said: “We had problems with this in the past, but the fence and barrier that CSX put up has helped keep people from using that as an access point.”
However, for places without barriers or fences, Piemonte said it is important to know what to do if you see someone in distress.
“Call 911 first and don't become a victim yourself. It's very important to know your limitations, know the depth of the water you’re swimming in, know the conditions that the waters flowing on the river,” Piemonte noted.
Doing a quick search online, there have been at least two drowning incidents in that section of the Westfield River we showed you since 2000 and someone died at Indian Leap as recently as 2018.
