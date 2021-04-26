SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno held his weekly COVID-19 briefing at Springfield City Hall on Monday.
There was some good news. The seven-day average of cases in Massachusetts is on the decline, COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen, and test positivity is down.
While Springfield and six other western Massachusetts communities remain in the red, COVID-19 cases in Hampden County are dropping, but Baystate Health CEO Mark Keroack said that's happening at a slower rate most likely due to vaccine hesitancy.
"We know that vaccine hesitancy is higher in three groups: African-Americans, Latinx communities, as well as conservative Republicans. Those three groups, if you have counties that have more than their share, you'll see more of that hesitancy. I think they key thing, based on the studies that the Department of Health has done, is that people want to hear more about the side effects and possibilities from voices they trust and consider authentic," Keroack explained.
According to Keroack, a vaccine hesitancy campaign with diverse voices will be soon launching in the city of Springfield to encourage more people to roll up their sleeves.
