SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A bill that would allow undocumented immigrants to apply for a driver's license passed the Transportation Committee earlier this month.
Supporters couldn't be happier, but tonight we are hearing from the other side.
Dozens of state officials, some local law enforcement and more than 150 businesses across the Pioneer Valley have shown their support for the act relative to work and family mobility.
But tonight we are hearing from those who have concerns and are against the legislation.
It's taken several times for legislation allowing undocumented immigrations to get a driver's license to make it out of committee, but on February 5, the Transportation Committee passed the Work and Family Mobility Act and sent it on to the Senate.
Supporters said this is a big step for the bill that allows all people in Massachusetts to become safe, licensed and insured drivers, but others, including John Cain, told Western Mass News they don't think the legislation would make our roads safer.
"If these people were willing to drive before illegally then they’re not going to be following our laws the proper way. If they weren’t driving prior that they don’t have the experience on our roads to operate safely and to maintain the responsibility that we have to other motorists to operate safely," Cain said.
In a statement to Western Mass News, Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said:
"Passing this bill would make our roads more dangerous, putting your family and our officers at greater risk. The research I've read makes it clear the roads are not any safer in the states that allow this and that is the priority. I stand with governor baker who has publicly opposed this bill as well."
Mayor Domenic Sarno echoed the commissioner's words saying quote:
"The policies currently in place that require all citizens to produce multiple documents in order to renew their driver’s license are in place for a reason. It makes no sense to allow an undocumented immigrant to walk into an RMV and receive a driver’s license with any less scrutiny.”
"Get these people the right path to citizenship. Do it the right way, follow the rules, follow the laws to maintain this country of laws that we’ve been since the inception of the constitution, Cain said.
While this bill goes next to the Senate, Governor Baker has said he would likely veto any such measure if it lands on his desk.
